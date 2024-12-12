WHERE IS HUNTERS "PARDON" PAPERWORK? D.O.J. SAID THEY "HAVN'T SEEN ANY PAPERWORK TO MAKE IT OFFICIAL"? LOL

So I made this a week ago but according to the chatter, the paperwork for Hunters "pardon" hadn't shown up yet and to my knowledge, it still hasn't. Has anyone kept up with this? And it begs a couple questions:

1. Does Joe actually have the qualifications to pardon Hunter?Is there a problem here?

2. Is his cabinet all lacking "Oaths of Office" and having fudged paperwork becuz they actually, officially work for someone other than the US people? Such as WEF or the like?

It begs the question... "Can we take a peek Joe, at thet paperwork to make sure you're actually capable of pardoning ANYONE? And the DOJ would e the FIRST ones to get that paperwork. Why, as of a few days later then, that they still didn't have it? And what's the status now? Anybody got anything on this?

