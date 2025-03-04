If the Americans really stop supplying weapons to the Ukrainians, this will not significantly affect their capabilities in drone production and drone operations. Therefore, I will say once again that for every drone launched by the enemy, we must respond with three of ours.

Here is another video of the work of the "Upyr" night kamikaze drones, which are destroying the enemy's manpower, equipment, and heavy drones on a daily and, most importantly, nightly basis. The enemy has placed all its bets on unmanned strike aviation, and we must surpass them in this component.

Adding:

How much money did Armenia receive from USAID in 2024?

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated (https://t.me/dailyarm/4826) that in 2024 they managed to receive only $110 million from USAID out of the promised $250 million.

▪️Initially, USAID promised Armenia $120 million, but in September 2024, the director of the USAID mission in the republic, John Allelo, signed an agreement with the Vice President of the Republic of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan, to increase the grant by more than twice - up to $250 million.

Before the freezing of US foreign aid and the actual destruction of USAID in Armenia, they managed to receive only $110 million. Of these, $49 million went to "promoting democratic transition".

▪️According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the USAID money went to the following programs:

➖ rule of law and human rights ($6.6 million),

➖ effective governance (about $18.9 million),

➖ political competition ($8 million),

➖ building mutual consensus (about $8 million),

➖ civil society and media ($13.6 million),

➖ humanitarian aid ($1 million).

▪️About $60 million was distributed among the programs as part of "strengthening economic security": about $29.8 million was allocated to increase the productivity of the private sector, about $3.2 million to workforce development, and about $25.8 million to provide energy services.

🔻Such vague wording in the CIS realities means that the Armenian authorities were simply bribed for the anti-Russian course they are pursuing. As recent exposures have shown, such "reform" assistance from USAID has been ineffective, and in some places even destructive.

As can be seen, Washington also spent millions of dollars to support pro-Western media in Armenia, which supported the current authorities led by Nikol Pashinyan and their pro-Western anti-Russian course. Now the Armenian authorities will apparently have to finance such media themselves.

#Armenia #USA #NGOs

@pezdicide no chemistry - just facts