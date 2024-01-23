Confronting the Biden Admin’s Lies About Israel & Gaza, w Reporter Said Arikat (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-
https://youtu.be/4PgI2rHqWtE?si=EEYzE-ThBFppKSWy
23 Jan 2024 Rania Khalek Dispatches
Watch the full interview on the BreakThrough News Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/full-video-biden-96999143
Rania Khalek was joined by Palestinian journalist Said Arikat who has been regularly holding the Biden administration's feet to the fire by challenging his spokespeople.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.