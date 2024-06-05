The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 23 Running from Slavery

Jacob ran away from his problems in the land of Canaan to rebuild his life but Laban was a crafty man who got Jacob into even more trouble by first marrying off Leah and then Rachel in return for fourteen years of service. Jacob continued his folly by using their two female slaves as concubines and these four women became the mothers of the men who would one day become the heads of the tribes of Israel.

Obviously, four women vying for the affection of one man would lead to conflict among themselves and their children. Jacob served his time and left Laban with his large family and an equally large herd of cattle, angry at the man who had stolen so much time from him.

Jacob's life shows human weakness, divine intervention, and how God will turn all things around for good to those that love him. He never became perfect before the Lord but God slowly changed him into the man He wanted him to be.

