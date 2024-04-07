2024 Chicago Southland Catholic Men's Online Forum - Fr. Dan Brandt

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcmmen.net

April 6, 2024 - The Chicago Southland Catholic Men's Forum with Fr. Dan Brandt, Chicago Police Department Chaplain.

Below are the questions and general responses the men shared dialog from the Forum:



I. What from Fr. Dan’s inspiring remarks resonated with you?

To be servants or Hope and Faith.

How it's interesting that many Seminarians have become Police Officers.





II. What issues make living out your Catholic Faith a challenge?

Sharing our faith without looking too holy, and thanking Police Officers and First Responders as well as Service members being the example of living out their.

How secular humanism is taking over our culture. Trying to be a Catholic you’re going to be persecuted. You have to do it anyway. Start at home.





III. What would be helpful to you in navigating these challenges?

How to better use smartphone to evangelize family and others.

Most men need more prayer in their lives, from others, and praying for others.

CMCS should consider teaching men how to pray.

To pray through our hearts those who we want to touch.

It’s important for men to open up spiritually with other men.