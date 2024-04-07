2024 Chicago Southland Catholic Men's Online Forum - Fr. Dan Brandt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcmmen.net
April 6, 2024 - The Chicago Southland Catholic Men's Forum with Fr. Dan Brandt, Chicago Police Department Chaplain.
I. What from Fr. Dan’s inspiring remarks resonated with you?
To be servants or Hope and Faith.
II. What issues make living out your Catholic Faith a challenge?
Sharing our faith without looking too holy, and thanking Police Officers and First Responders as well as Service members being the example of living out their.
How secular humanism is taking over our culture. Trying to be a Catholic you’re going to be persecuted. You have to do it anyway. Start at home.
III. What would be helpful to you in navigating these challenges?
How to better use smartphone to evangelize family and others.
Most men need more prayer in their lives, from others, and praying for others.
CMCS should consider teaching men how to pray.
To pray through our hearts those who we want to touch.
It’s important for men to open up spiritually with other men.