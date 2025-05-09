Anbaric - New song out May 2025 - Sweet Escape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what I like to know
How you just can let it go?
Because I’m sinking, I’m sinking, I’m sinking in sorrow
You say it’s over, it’s in the past
Well, you’re forgetting pretty fast
Living in ignorance simply won’t last...
When you have a lying heartIn denial’s rotten shape
When the world is ripped apart
You always have your sweet escape
Sweet escape
Chained to the comfort, you always knew
The living hell some of us went through
A stupid dream where the truth can’t hurt you
When you have a lying heartIn
Denial’s rotten shape
When the world is ripped apart
You always have your sweet escape