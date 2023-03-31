© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen Josh Hawley: Democrats Are Sending A Message With Trump Indictment
Josh Hawley: "This has nothing to do with the rule of law ...this is about power. It is a demonstration of raw power...
They are sending a message and the message is they will use power that they have to interfere in the next presidential election."
https://rumble.com/v2fjzv2-sen-josh-hawley-democrats-are-sending-a-message-with-trump-indictment.html