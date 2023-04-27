MEP Christine Anderson Explains How She Knew COVID Measures Were NOT About Public Health

"The things they were doing did not add up," expressed @AndersonAfDMdEP. "Refugees still poured in ... but me, as a German citizen, I was not even allowed to enter a restaurant, a shoe store, or a hairdresser without showing something."

She continued, "And pretty soon, it occurred to me this has nothing to do with public health. It has nothing to do with breaking any waves. It was always about breaking people. That's what they were trying to do."

