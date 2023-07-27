Epstein Minion Threatens The Constitution

Totalitarianism hung so thick in the air at the censored hearing on censorship that RFK Jr. was inspired to speak as only a Kennedy can. Something many Americans hadn't experienced in their entire lifetimes.

Leading the nauseating brutal obfuscation on the First Amendment, Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett. Who as a delegate can serve on committees but has no say as to when the full House of Representatives votes on a bill. And as is becoming increasingly common, Plaskett appeared to be told verbatim what to say by a handler like a ventriloquist doll.

Plaskett herself is wrapped up in the web of the Jeffrey Epstein debacle. Apparently turning a blind eye to Epstein and associates International Sex Trafficking Operation quietly fleecing the Virgin Islands. As INSIDER reports "For two decades, Epstein ... flexed his political muscles and exerted control in the US Virgin Islands' halls of power. New court documents show how ....Epstein weighed in on an overhaul of sex-offender laws, considered putting a lawmaker "on retainer," and made a customs office look the other way by simply buying all 78 staff members turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Post Epstein's Suicide Cover Up, Epstein's associates have been quietly buying their escape from harms way.

The toilet paper of record New York Times reported that Apollo Global Management ...... co-founder Leon Black paid $62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to avoid any legal claims tied to a Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation. This follows JPMorgan Chase paying at least $190 million...to resolve its lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of ignoring the disgraced late financier Epstein's sex trafficking. The bank has denied that it knew about abuses by Epstein, who was a client from 1998 to 2013."

Plaskett had no issue receiving maximized donations from Epstein who had pleaded guilty 11 years earlier to soliciting sex from a minor. While a consultant on Plaskett's campaign invited Epstein to two dinners on St. Thomas and St. Croix, according to emails. Epstein swiftly promised he would donate the "max" but said he didn't want his name attached. At some point in fall 2018, Plaskett visited Epstein at his Manhattan mansion.

This is the woman lecturing 330 Million Americans on the restrictions of the First Amendment. Plaskett would be wise to brush up on the Fifth and Sixth Amendments.