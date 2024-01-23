Witches, Fallen Angels, Jesuits, and Project Blue Beam

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how today there are many witches out in the open, and how this could lead to Fallen Angels using technology like Project Blue Beam to deceive the masses. Could Jesuits play a role in this as well?
