How to Back Up and Restore SQL Azure Database

The main benefit of Azure is the variety of services that are offered in the same cloud, which qualifies this Microsoft product for use in various environments. The ability to run SQL databases in the cloud and use them to carry out straightforward operations via the Azure portal is a useful feature offered by Azure.





Most of the time, the data that businesses store in Azure databases is a valuable asset that is necessary to support both daily operations and the production environment. To assist your organization in maintaining control of crucial data in the event of any data loss scenario, it is essential to think about creating Azure SQL backups. Remember that Microsoft's shared responsibility model only holds the company accountable for the services' accessibility. Data security and coherence are the