LOUD MOUTH WOMAN, BOXER DEMANDS TO FIGHT PROFESSIONAL MEN IN THE MEN'S DIVISION

Another foolish woman who overstates her skills and her strength. Clarissa Shields is a black female boxer who is shooting off her mouth stating that she could be Jake Paul in a fight but she also wants the opportunity to box in men's leagues and she is not the only one to come forward and utter these stupid words.

I could spend the next month explaining the biological reasons why it's a bad idea but I will mostly be ignored because the left wing doesn't care about facts they only care about their stupid feelings.

The best female boxer in the world would be killed by any medium rage men of the same age and stature and when I say killed I literally mean you would die in the ring. Women cannot compete with men in anything physical, your biology is not built for it. Without estrogen you wouldn't be able to have children and the estrogen weakens your entire body. Science and biology 101 and I know none of you care about that.

Here's hoping that you are offended by what I say here because it seems that intelligence has left our society at very long time ago and people, women like Clarissa Shields will never stop shooting off their mouths about equal rights. Somehow she thinks getting killed in a boxing ring fighting a man is the way to exercise her equal rights. You know what, just let her do it.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time

AND

Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST

The show is LIVE ON:

http://www.FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON

http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

https://www.facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston





#sports #boxing #women #usa #canada #news #politics