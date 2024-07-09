© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This legendary documentary helped bring awareness to the fact that we are ruled by pschopaths. Defense Against the Psychopath is a documentary excerpted from chapter one of my book; The Art of Urban Survival. Teaches people how to recognize and defend against our society's most dangerous predators, psychopaths.
Free Download of the PDF booklet, Defense Against the Psychopath here:
http://www.chinastrategies.com/defense-against-the-psychopath/
Download the audio file here: http://www.chinastrategies.com/defense-against-the-psychopath/
Folks this video was demonetized and I could use a little help, If you can, thank you
https://paypal.me/stefanverstappen
Visit us at www.chinastrategies.com
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StefanStrategy
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.verstappen
Subscribe to our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/shaolinmountainbike