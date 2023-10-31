© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Warplanes Intentionally Hit the Vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza to Force Palestinians to Evacuate
The hospital, which is currently home to hundreds of casualties and displaced persons, has been severely damaged during the attack.
Source @Real World News