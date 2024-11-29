Left Scared Of Trump's Justice - Feckless Trudeau

Deep State: Did Justice, CIA And FBI Commit Crimes To Get Rid Of Trump?





Deep State: It's now beyond any reasonable doubt that Obama administration minions launched an all-out effort to destroy, first, President Trump's presidential campaign and, when that failed, his presidency. The only question is, knowing the truth, will the Justice Department charge these people with crimes?





https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/deep-state-trump-crimes-russia/









Elon Musk Delivers Harrowing News to ‘Treasonous’ Liar and Leaker Alexander Vindman





Ukrainian-born Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (US Army Ret.) may be about to pay the ultimate price for his crimes against America if the world’s richest man has any say.





As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Vindman was a crucial figure in the first impeachment of President Trump over his “perfect” phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019. But he was caught repeatedly lying during his testimony before Congress, which made him a leftist hero.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/elon-musk-delivers-harrowing-news-treasonous-liar-leaker/









CNN Claims Elon Musk is ‘Terrifying’ Federal Workers – They Fear ‘Their Lives Will Be Forever Changed’





Elon Musk’s plan to reduce the size of the federal government is instilling fear in the hearts of the deep state bureaucracy.





According to a report from CNN, Musk’s appointment alongside Vivek Ramaswamy as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency is “terrifying” federal workers and even making them fear for their physical safety.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/cnn-claims-elon-musk-is-terrifying-federal-workers/









DOJ and FBI officials reach out to lawyers as potential Trump revenge prosecutions loom





Multiple current and former senior Justice Department and FBI officials have begun reaching out to lawyers in anticipation of being criminally investigated by the Trump administration, according to three people with knowledge of their deliberations.





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/doj-fbi-officials-reach-lawyers-potential-trump-revenge-prosecutions-l-rcna179737









China Among 'Uncooperative' Countries Refusing to Take Back Migrants





A group of 17 Republican lawmakers said Thursday that there are over 100,000 deportees waiting to be sent back to countries that are refusing to take them off the United States' hands.





https://www.newsweek.com/gop-letter-chinese-migrants-delays-deportation-1924109









Government rushing through bill to crack down on ‘uncooperative’ non-citizens it is trying to remove





https://theconversation.com/government-rushing-through-bill-to-crack-down-on-uncooperative-non-citizens-it-is-trying-to-remove-226615









Justin Trudeau says Canada 'is back' at climate-change meeting

https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/trudeau-on-climate-change-indigenous-peoples-have-known-for-thousands-of-years-how-to-care-for-our-planet

Justin Trudeau's track record of failure





The Trudeau Liberals have a track record of dismal leadership, yet this country has so much talent and potential





https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-justin-trudeaus-track-record-of-failure









Ethical Breaches Are Eroding Trust in Trudeau





A lack of clear consequences will affect the next election.





https://thetyee.ca/Analysis/2024/10/30/Trudeau-Ethical-Breaches-Eroding-Trust/