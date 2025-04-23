Marco Rubio says the US needs to determine whether there’s any common ground between Russia and Ukraine

Marco Rubio says the U.S. needs to determine whether there’s any common ground between Russia and Ukraine. If the two sides are truly in different "zip codes," the U.S. may have to accept that peace simply isn’t possible right now.

In same interview he also said:

USA Wants to Avoid Potential Armed Conflict with China – Marco Rubio

Rubio says China is the number one challenge for the U.S.

Adding:

US Wants to Restructure China's Economy (LOLOLOLOL)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just admitted it:

“We want to help China pivot away from exports… Their model is unsustainable and hurting the world.”

Translation? The U.S. couldn’t crash China with tariffs — so now it wants to force structural change through policy, pressure, and “partnership.”

Bessent also says the trade war is unsustainable, and talks will happen “below the level of Trump and Xi.”

This isn’t about compromise, it’s about control.

The U.S. is still trying to dictate how China runs its economy, just without calling it regime change.