Pentagon Warns Iran and Hezbollah Not to Attack Israel

The world war threat level has shifted from serious to dire. A growing number of political, military, and business leaders around the world are quickly adjusting to the reality that the United States and Israel are rushing into a massive military conflict that will involve Russia, Iran, and China. TruNews is your source for the most comprehensive news and analysis of World War 3. Let’s start with a look at headlines around the world.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/23/2023

You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



