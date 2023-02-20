BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Patrick Howley: World WAR 3 Has Already Begun!
Mindy
Mindy
188 views • 02/20/2023

World WAR 3 Has Already Begun! Global ELITES Would Rather See World BURN Than Lose POWER. THE STEW PETERS SHOW
World WAR 3 Has Already Begun! Global ELITES Would Rather See World BURN Than Lose POWER
WWIII is underway, thanks to the global elites!
National File's Patrick Howley joins to detail the continuing war in Ukraine, and the implications for the future.
The US is directly funneling it's resources into Ukraine with the intentions to destroy Putin-run Russia!
Ukrainian bio-labs are growing under US funding in the same way Chinese labs benefitted form American monetary support, resulting in a plandemic!
Now, Ukrainian children are being used to forward the globalist's agenda as corrupt foreign policy drives America into the dirt.

