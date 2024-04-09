My Biggest Fear of Putin, My fear if Putin steps down, he will be replaced with a puppet from WEF

To watch full video go here ! - https://rumble.com/v4nohee-mike-in-the-night-e554-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins.html









Mike Martins is expressing concerns about the geopolitical situation involving Russia, China, India, and other countries. He discusses the potential for conflict and the repercussions it could have globally. Martin highlights Putin's role in maintaining stability and expresses worry about the consequences if Putin were to be replaced by someone more aggressive or unpredictable. He draws parallels to historical events, such as World War II, and suggests that sometimes maintaining a known leader, even if controversial, can prevent even worse outcomes.





Martins also discusses the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about the suffering of ordinary people caught in the middle of political conflicts. He criticizes the actions of leaders in Europe and North America, suggesting that their policies do not align with the wishes of the people they govern. Martin emphasizes the importance of considering the human cost of geopolitical decisions and urges for greater accountability from political leaders.





Overall, Mike Martins concerns revolve around the potential for conflict escalation, the impact on civilian populations, and the need for responsible leadership in navigating complex geopolitical dynamics.





