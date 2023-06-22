X22 REPORT Ep. 3098b - [DS] Panic Mode, Durham, The Picture Is Being Painted, FISA Brings Down The House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3098b - June 21, 2023
[DS] Panic Mode, Durham, The Picture Is Being Painted, FISA Brings Down The House
The [DS] is panic mode. Durham's hearing was today and the facts were coming out. The D's pushed emotion and the fake Russia hoax but it failed because the facts destroyed it. The picture is being painted. The FBI/[DS] lied and deceived the FISA judges to stop Trump from running in the next election. The election interference case has been built. FISA is the start and it will bring down the house.
