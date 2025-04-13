Addressing The Modern Narcissism Issue with Caroline Lindon & Zerilath Eternal

This was a great well-rounded discussion from 3 individuals from 3 different countries, yet we've observed some similar things in regards to the watered down versions of words & terms that lose their meaning in the midst of becoming buzzwords.. The underwhelming world of pop psychology looks pretty good from the outside, but that's the hook.. Now, none of us are experts in this domain, but we've studied a lot, some are certified in some areas, but we're all qualified to give some proper conscious perspectives about these things, especially when the majority of lamestream academia hasn't looked into esoteric sides of human psychology on an occult (hidden) level. I wish we had more time because I wanted to share more aspects of the narcissist on a mathematical level, which goes into what I was talking about in recent livestreams regarding the metatronics & blackhole entities.





Caroline's platform:

