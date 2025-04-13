BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Addressing The Modern Narcissism Issue with Caroline Lindon & Zerilath Eternal
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
29 views • 5 months ago

This was a great well-rounded discussion from 3 individuals from 3 different countries, yet we've observed some similar things in regards to the watered down versions of words & terms that lose their meaning in the midst of becoming buzzwords.. The underwhelming world of pop psychology looks pretty good from the outside, but that's the hook.. Now, none of us are experts in this domain, but we've studied a lot, some are certified in some areas, but we're all qualified to give some proper conscious perspectives about these things, especially when the majority of lamestream academia hasn't looked into esoteric sides of human psychology on an occult (hidden) level. I wish we had more time because I wanted to share more aspects of the narcissist on a mathematical level, which goes into what I was talking about in recent livestreams regarding the metatronics & blackhole entities.


Caroline's platform:

https://carolinelindon.substack.com/p/waking-up-from-the-dream?r=3i0ufr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true



youtube@zerilathimmortal

facebook: zerilathimmortal

instagram/zerilath

https://odysee.com/@Zerilath:1


He came on Dissolving The Divide to chat about the generational gaps- was a good one too! https://youtu.be/z5c0N-hh2_g?si=ueKUA2XWBstJmqHF


I'm directing folks here to check out other great content that I'll be steadily uploading too as well amongst 80 other content creators.

Onegreatworknetwork.com


PEACE

Keywords
vampirenarcissismgaslightingnarcissistpop psychology
