[Feb 6, 2019] TFR - 143 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 6
Rob Skiba
This was another Open Lines show and as usual, it covered a wide range of topics. We opened with a caller talking about genetics and viruses, then another discussing religion – specifically Catholic practices (such as allegedly turning wine to blood and bread to flesh in Communion – and how the Torah forbids cannibalism, yet Yeshua/Jesus said “eat my flesh, drink my blood”. Then we discussed my recent blog concerning Yeshua/Jesus as the HAND of YHWH (which can be read on my new website, linked below). Next we discussed the language of God, Freemasons and bearing false witness. Then the final caller brought up the origins of the Greek gods, and we ended up talking about what are we to do with the issue of circumcision as Believers in Christ. Yep. All over the map – as usual. Fun stuff!

