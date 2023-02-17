Promoting A Sustainable Future How Regenerative Agriculture Benefits Natural Resources

Joining us to discuss his passion for regenerating landscapes is Gabe Brown. Gabe runs a farming operation in North Dakota called Brown’s Ranch. Here, Gabe and his family are “farming and ranching in nature’s image” in order to promote a sustainable future for generations to come.

This holistic approach to agriculture sounds nice, but what does it actually take to successfully pull it off? Gabe reveals his farming strategies to the world with his educational resources in an effort to spread his knowledge as far as possible…

Visit http://brownsranch.us/ to find out more about Gabe and his work with Brown’s Ranch.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q



