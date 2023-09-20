BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Principle of Multiple Universes, Hierarchical, Physical Universes, Soul Universe, Interstellar Boundaries, Another Earths, The Power of the Whole Soul, Is Human Soul The Highest Creation?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
45 views • 09/20/2023

Full Original:https://youtu.be/0wva-Z5iOf4?si=8l8j-kzx_qpMcAnY

20161126-1220 Human Transformation Principles


Cut:

01m26s - 10m02s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“IF THE HIERARCHY PRINCIPLE APPLIES WITH CREATION, IT MUST ALSO APPLY TO UNIVERSES.”

@ 01m40s


“LOVE CREATES THIS INTERSTELLAR BOUNDARY BETWEEN EACH SPHERE.”

@ 02m50s


“MANY ONLY PERCEIVE THEIR OWN EXISTENCE AS A HALF.

EVENTUALLY WE GET TO THE STAGE WHERE WE COMPLETELY PERCEIVE OUR OWN EXISTENCE AS A WHOLE. AND INTERESTINGLY ENOUGH THAT SOUL’S POWER, CONCEIVING ITSELF AS A WHOLE, IS ABLE TO CONTROL ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING IN THIS UNIVERSE. THAT’S HOW MUCH POWER IT HAS. BUT IT ONLY HAS THAT POWER IN AN AWARE STATE. AND IT ONLY HAS THAT POWER BECAUSE IT’S RECEIVED GOD’S LOVE.”

@ 07m13s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplelaws of the universesoul foodsoulmatestwin flames in new agedivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul developmentsoulmate unionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddimensions and spheresdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingone universelove and interstellar boundariesphysical universesoul universethe power of the whole souldivine truth and soulanother earths
