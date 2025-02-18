Healing Acute Injury pt 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Kerrie talks about an acute injury and what to do in the first stages of PAIN. Also she covers the inflammatory process to better understand what is happening in an acute injury (strain, sprain, bruise, contusion...)and goes over favorite things to do to treat the area and give relief of pain without impeding the process.
Ancient Minerals Magnesium gel- https://www.ancient-minerals.com/product/magnesium-gel/
Evil Bone Water spray- https://www.evilbonewater.com
Cell-Tissue salts- https://hylands.com/search?q=cell++salts&options%5Bprefix%5D=last
or https://www.amazon.com/Schussler-Stimulate-Natural-Cellular-Nutrition/dp/B00UDINA60/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?hvqmt=e&mcid=6f434bf65959357ea8291438b709443d
Markus Wild Force whole food vitamin C powder- https://www.markusproducts.com/VITAMIN-C.htm