© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Do Not Depend On The Irresponsible.
Proverbs 25:19 (NIV).
19) Like a broken tooth or a lame foot
is reliance on the unfaithful in a time of trouble.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Depend on the Wise and the Godly.
Others could hang you out to dry.
https://pc1.tiny.us/45a32ynf
#broken #tooth #lame #foot #reliance #unfaithful #time #trouble