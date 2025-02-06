My Rights Violated - Synthesized Souls #suwanneecountyflorida #liveoak

(Verse 1)

September third, the case took flight,

A legal fight. I stand right here.

My pleas unheard, they fueled the flame.

Suwannee secrets, hidden deep,

While justice slumbered, fast asleep.





(Verse 2)

A new judge's bias, a whispered fear,

Another hurdle, another tear.

The county officials' actions reek of property rights violations.

Their refusal to provide due process, as they use a paper not sold locally.





(Verse 3)

Default's the word, the lawyer said,

No answer given, the rules they've shed.

What's the next trick, the next deceit?

Their twisted justice, incomplete.





(Verse 4)

Federal court, the next crusade,

Constitutional rights, betrayed, delayed.

Due process denied, property seized,

Their arrogance blatant, my spirit squeezed.

They think they're above the law's command,

But justice will rise, across the land.





(Verse 5)

Lake City lies, a tangled thread,

No paper sold, the clerk confirmed,

A web of deceit, so tightly wormed.

The county's games, no due process.

Implied duty, to right the wrong,

But they stand silent, where they belong.





(Outro)

This fight's not over, I won't give in,

Suwannee County, your games will end.

Who's with me now, let voices ring,

For justice and truth, our freedom sing.

Do not give up, do not despair,

We'll win this battle, I swear, I swear.

My rights were violated, I'll stand tall,

Until justice prevails, and they all fall.





_______________________________________________________________________

Track: My Rights Violated [Official Release January 31, 2025]

Music provided by Synthesized Souls using AI tools.

Generative AI Platform Engineering: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/

Producer: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/

Writer: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/

Video: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/

For Our Professional Services: https://lextech.tech/ [AI integration, automation, training, legal research/writing, websites, logos, desktop publishing, data analysis...]

_______________________________________________________________________





#Branford #DowlingPark #LiveOak #McAlpin #OBrien #Luraville #SuwanneeSprings #Wellborn #suwanee #suwanneecountyFlorida #suwanneeriver #suwanneecountyboardofcommissioners #suwanneecountyplanningandzoning #lakecity #lakecitynews #lakecitynewspapers #dueprocess #sunshinelaw #ordinances #comprehensiveplan #landuse #landuseplanning #ordinanceviolations #norvpark #lakecityreporter





Suwannee county, government, land use, development orders, ordinance, Florida statutes, constitutional rights, laws, zoning, local government, land development, property rights, regulations, land use planning, property zoning, administrative code, land use regulations, municipal laws, city ordinances, state laws, land use policies, legal framework, land use permits, land development regulations, land use restrictions, land use codes, policy implementation, land use management, government ordinances, land use compliance, zoning regulations, development policies, land use guidelines, regulatory framework, land development permits, land use enforcement, building codes, land use applications, land use standards, regulatory compliance, property development, land use amendments, land use hearings, government policies, land use authorization, land use jurisdiction, land development permits, property use restrictions, government orders, land use enforcement actions.