Maria Zeee





Sep 27, 2023





Lieutenant Colonel Pete Chambers and Maria Zeee sit down for an in-depth analysis of what the next course of action of the globalists will likely be. Lt. Col. Chambers discusses the intel surrounding a coming major cyber attack, symptoms activated through the technology in the shots and more, reinforcing that we are at war and whatever comes... the people are ready.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3l83en-exclusive-lt.-col.-pete-chambers-whatever-comes-the-people-are-ready.html