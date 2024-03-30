The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 22b

7 Take Home Points from the Book of Revelation:

1. It is a preparation and blessing for God’s servants

2. It is written in a Chiastic Structure

3. Don’t just be Believers, be Overcomers!

4. Expect Tribulation. Prepare! Do not be Deceived!

5. The Central Axis of the Book of Revelation is Ch 12, when the Children of God finally Overcome Satan

6. Rev 17-20. Jesus returns to judge Babylon, The Two Beasts, Satan, and all the ungodly

7. In the end, God Wins. Put your Trust (Pisteuo) in Him