Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 On the Cusp of Summer! 🤩🐶

Here in Japan we’re entering the yearly rainy season. The spring crops are growing well; I’m already harvesting a few cucumbers. I’ve also planted some green beans, and my eggplants are looking as good as everything else!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Bromelain, a dietary supplement: