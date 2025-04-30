BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chemtraill Whistleblower
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
180 views • 4 months ago

if you gotta plane I gues you can chemtrail, fly, release toxic chemicals on everybody, collect money, if you have no job you can do this everyday, poisoning the population and its all approved by the government to fight so called fake climate change, this is where we are, where evil is deemed to be good by the people that we look upon to keep us safe, but this is all by design to block the view to the firmanent so the water behind the firmament wont be obvious to you one day when you look upon the sky and for the transhumanism fake control depopulation plan, the electrical nano circuit made by nano tech need metals so you breath it in and change you into a subject of someone behind a computer desk without you even realising it, but dont worry most fall dead because of the cicuit being created inside the vein where blood should flow freely, sudden deaths everywhere because of fiberclots, that also cause paralysis afcourse, because of poor blood flow towards the legg or these nano tech attack the nervous system too. and so much more afcours, sugar has also a lot to do with this , emfs, magnestism, blood barier gate, blood clots in brain check out rashid buttar work on this one ,bloodclots in the brain

Keywords
depopulationwhistleblowerchemmtraills
