‘It’s done for Joe Biden’: Democrats now ‘panicked’ following disastrous debate

Sky News contributor Kristin Tate has reacted to the disastrous CNN presidential debate, saying US President Joe Biden is “done”.





“I mean, it could not have been more of a disaster – during and after that debate, I received so many exasperated and panicked messages from liberals ... stating that they were in complete shock over Biden’s physical and mental state,” she told Sky News host Chris Kenny.





“And every single one of these Democrats told me that they think he needs to step down and be replaced with another candidate and it’s not just voters saying this; it’s the elite of the elite in the Democratic Party.”





