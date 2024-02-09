INJUSTICE: The Matthew Perna Story Pt 2 | "The Rest of The Story" with Lara Logan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INJUSTICE: The Matthew Perna Story Part 2 | "The Rest of The Story" with Lara Logan. Prosecutors knew Matthew Perna was suicidal when they tried to lock up this non-violent January 6th defendant for as long as they could. It was more than he could bear.
The rest of Matthew’s disturbing story continues…
