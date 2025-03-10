Collective Punishment Policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This morning, the occupation forces destroyed the house of martyr Ammar Riziq in the city of Salfit, north of the West Bank. They accuse him of carrying out a stabbing operation inside the occupied territories last August.
Interview: Tammam Rizq, the martyr's brother
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 20/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video