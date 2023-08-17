HOLY MOLY BREAKING>>>>> Speaker Newt Gingrich Reveals insider call...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker Newt Gingrich with Charlie Kirk
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE Speaker Newt Gingrich joined me this morning and shared a remarkable story. If true, someone from DC called Fani Willis and demanded she indict Trump on Monday. Why? To cover up for the Weiss "screw up." This would explain the late night press conference, the leaked indictment, Fani Willis admitting she was exhausted.