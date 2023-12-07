It is dangerous for human DNA to fall into the wrong hands because it reveals all your genetic predispositions. And DNA cannot be altered, which ensures "lifelong immutability."





Now, there are DNA sequencing devices that can quickly generate DNA profiles (DNA IDs) anywhere using mobile devices and fully automated processes, and those in power are eyeing DNA as a potential global ID.





Your DNA is more precious than gold for technocrats because it is the irreducible structure of all life on the planet.





Read More: https://discern.tv/biometric-data-and-surveillance-dna-being-eyed-as-the-ultimate-global-id/