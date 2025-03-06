Syria: Commander of the Coastal Shield Operations, Miqdad Fatihah, calls on the Druze, Kurds, Shia, and Sunnis to fight against the Jabhat al-Nusra gangs.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Commander of the Coastal Shield Operations, Miqdad Fatihah, calls on the Druze, Kurds, Shia, and Sunnis to fight against the Jabhat al-Nusra gangs.
“You are our support, and we are your support. Everyone who believes in God and His Messenger—to jihad!”
The battle for Syria escalates.