Syria: Commander of the Coastal Shield Operations, Miqdad Fatihah, calls on the Druze, Kurds, Shia, and Sunnis to fight against the Jabhat al-Nusra gangs.

Commander of the Coastal Shield Operations, Miqdad Fatihah, calls on the Druze, Kurds, Shia, and Sunnis to fight against the Jabhat al-Nusra gangs.

Another description:

General Miqdad Fateh calls on Kurds, Druze, Shias, and Sunnis to join the coastal resistance in battle against Turkish-backed HTS forces.

“You are our support, and we are your support. Everyone who believes in God and His Messenger—to jihad!”

The battle for Syria escalates.