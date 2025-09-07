BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Good Luck With That Bankruptcy Fraud! - 9-05-2025
Oldyoti's Home Page
518 followers
111 views • 1 week ago

In a brazen display of censor mad chicanery choking the First Amendment in broad daylight, The Onion, spear headed by the overtly humorless Ben Collins now teeters on the edge of a farcical show trial designed to cloak bankruptcy fraud in a veneer of legal legitimacy. A calculated gambit by the globalist elites pulling the strings behind the scenes, orchestrating a spectacle to liquidate Infowars while shielding their cronies from accountability. If Collins and company pull this off on September 16, it will result in the largest Streisand effect in media history. A ratioing of monstrous proportions. America, knows comedy and the Ben Collins Onion ain't it. It’s a scripted heist, and it leads to a knife in the back of our First Amendment rights.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarsbankruptcyfraudjon bowneben collinsthe onion
