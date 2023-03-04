BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New World Order Presidents
63 views • 03/04/2023

Since George H. W. Bush Came out and talked deceptively about a New World Order all the Presidents since have been doing the bidding of the secret underworld. Please excuse the audio format using text to speech. But you will find that if you listen intently you will find that the entire session can be understood to the fullest. We will follow from Bush Senior to George W Bush, then Obama, , then Biden. We will also cover the secret elite, Israel, Zionism and the greater israel project. Not all of the material is putting them down but in some cases you call a spade a spade.

Created by James Easton, March 4th 2023

world trade centerbombstwin towersseptember 11september 11thwtcexplosivessept 11power downseptember 8
