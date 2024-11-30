Staging WW III, with Brian Ruhe

Staging World War III, with Brian Ruhe

This is my World War III playlist of videos going back to 2016: https://old.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/





I've been making videos about the risks of World War Three since 2016. I'll comment today, November 23, 2024. I'll say that the mainstream media is off. They're they're way off in really discussing the true risks about this. I mean, they, got some things right. But even the alternative media, I think most of them, just don't get it. So I'll give you my view on this. I think this is all a Rothschilds stage and all the powers involved are all working in harmony as actors on a stage. I think Putin, Zelensky, President Biden, all the European leaders, they're all acting in harmony to create the impression of disharmony, war, disagreements, conflict. Why? For what reason? Well, one reason is, I think the reptilian overlords above the globalists and Rothschilds feed off of fear and negativity. So of course, 1000 day war creates more fear and uncertainty. The risk of World War III creates fear throughout the world. So that's one motive to do that. Now I don't know. Do they actually want a World War III to break out? Maybe not. Maybe they're just trying to create fear but maybe they really do want a World War III.





Perhaps their motive is to cull the world's population, and they could do this without nuclear weapons. It's not necessarily the case that nuclear weapons are going to be used and devastate the surface of the planet. I think they have higher weapons, more efficient weapons, weapons that have been hidden for decades, that we don't know about, weapons in space, all kinds of weapons that could cull the world’s population without necessarily destroying the environment so much. So, that that may be a motive.





I think another motive for what's going on, the war in Ukraine, is to cull the population, to kill off the Slavic population. They may have a goal for a greater Israel. They've expressed the idea for a greater Israel. And the Khazarians originally came from the Ukraine area around 800 AD. They might want to go back from Israel to the Ukraine. So right now, they want to kill off the population there so they can move in later with a greater Israel. That could be one motive.





I think, the hostile, negative reptilians, which could be native to Earth, repterrains or alien. They've always had a motive to want to get rid of humanity. They think it's their planet. They want to get rid of humanity. So that explains why they would want to cull the world's population. But I've talked about the good aliens. I think the higher aliens, or the good aliens, the mantids, the Greys, however, they too may want to cull Homo sapiens sapiens, to bring in a better version of humanity, hybrids, hybrids of Greys and Homo sapiens sapiens that are more spiritual, have a quantum dimensional consciousness, meaning, an awareness of higher dimensions and a more telepathic-type of society. Maybe World War III is one way to cull the population, from their perspective, seemingly a good perspective. I don't know.





My purpose here is to have a higher dialog, just to discuss these things, because few people are even even discussing these higher issues relating to the war in Ukraine. But at a more down to earth level, I would say the globalists act out of the City of London. They're in control of worldly affairs, and this whole war is planned and staged and Putin's cooperating with it. He's agreeing to be the so called bad guy, even though many people would be rooting for him, understanding that the United States and the West have been encroaching with NATO encroaching upon Russia, and there's justifications, but that's just at a lower level. It's not really the higher Rothschild level which which is really more the truth, that all of these people are actors on the stage, working with the globalists, making it appear like there's a genuine war, a genuine conflict of views between Zelensky and Putin. I say no, I say Zelensky and Putin are colleagues working in harmony together as both Rothschild agents, dutifully following the instructions from their masters on an international stage.





So I give this for your reflection. We'll see how things unfold. We just had, a couple days ago, President Biden allowing for long range missiles to be fired from Ukraine into Russia, which happened, and then Putin responded with the medium range ballistic missile into Ukraine, a real escalation. People are very nervous about this, but again, that just supports my thesis about just creating more fear, and they're dutiful agents following instructions from the globalists, from the Rothschilds. So in conclusion, please do like and do subscribe. We're almost at 10,000 subscribers here in BitChute, so we need your help to get get more subscribers. Thanks.