Who are the ones selling out America's farmland, colleges, universities and the justice system?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
12 views • 05/02/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fufi3ee28

04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: Who are the ones selling out America's farmland, colleges, universities and the justice system? We need to find it out and hold the CCP’s American proxies accountable. There's so many sell-out inside the DOJ, the FBI and Capitol Hill. They're everywhere. That's how we're losing this country.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/29/2023 妮可接受韦恩·杜普里节目采访：谁在出卖美国的农田、学院、大学和司法系统？ 我们需要查明并追究中共的美国代理人的责任。司法部、联邦调查局和国会山内部有太多人出卖美国了，他们无处不在。 我们就是这样失去美国的。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


