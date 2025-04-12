BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MULTI PRONGED IDEA THIEF HANK JOHNSON TIPS OVER GUAM❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
69 views • 5 months ago

AYO❗ HOL' UP, FAM❗ HANK JOHNSON STOLE VfB'S SIGNATURE PHRASING:


ARE YOU SAYING THE WET BRAIN WHOM FAMOUSLY UTTERED THAT GUAM COULD TIP OVER FROM AN ABUNDANCE OF TROOPS...CAME UP WITH 'MULTI PRONGED ANYTHING❓❗❓


Captain Genius utters the statement in the video 🚨BREAKING🚨 SECRET CAMERA CAPTURES DEMOCRAT LEADER'S WHISPERED CONFESSION THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING❗[search name for sister channels]


https://old.bitchute.com/video/yqQZEI90byUu/


PLEASE KEEP YOUR COMMENTS CIVIL.

http://amzn.to/2e4ITdd

Hank Johnson U.S. Representative for Georgia's 4th congressional district, serving since 2007. "My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize" Johnson later said that he was joking that the island would capsize.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cesSRfXqS1Q


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qmx2v


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.ar15.com/forums/general/You-are-the-dictator-of-a-small-island-nation/5-2134613/&page=2

Keywords
hank johnsonguammulti pronged offensiveshame and ridiculeislands tipping from too many people
