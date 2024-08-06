⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 36th Marine Brigade, 117th, 129th territorial defence brigades, and 1st Special Operations Brigade near Stetskovka, Miropoliye (Sumy region), Ryasnoye, Volchansk, and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov region). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 43rd, 116th mechanised brigades, 77th Airmobile Brigade, 110th, and 115th territorial defence brigades near Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 370 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two UK-made 105-mm L119 howitzers. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 23rd, 24th, 54th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 5th, 10th, and 80th assault brigades near Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Ivanopoliye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Ostroye, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

AFU losses up to 520 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 152-mm D-20 howitzers.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Timofeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and took more advantageous lines.

Moreover, losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 31st, 32nd, 100th, 117th mechanised brigades, 142nd Infantry Brigade, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Vozdvizhenka, Grodovka, and Tarasovka (DPR). Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 53rd, 151st mechanised brigades, and 95th Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 355 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vodyanoye, Makarovka (DPR), and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region). Two counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 108th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 105 UKR troops, one tank, nine motor vehicles, three Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 124th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 37th Marine Brigade near Malaya Tokmachka, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg), Antonovka (Kherson reg), and Kherson.



AFU losses amounted to up to 65 UKR troops, four motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two field ammunition depots.



▫️Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed two MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force on the base airfield, one P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station, delivered strikes at weaponry and ammunition depots, as well as engaged the AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 127 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 51 UAVs.



📊In total, 635 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 29,235 unmanned aerial vehicles, 561 air defence missile systems, 16,776 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,396 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,904 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,419 units of special military equipment have been destroyed in the special military operation.