Here's the REAL Terrifying Threat of AI, with Col. Drew Miller

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Col. Drew Miller, founder of Fortitude Ranch, joins Mike Adams with hard-hitting discussion of collapse, secession, civil war and survival
Excerpt from Health Ranger Report of March 27, 2024
- AI threats and simulation.
- AI's potential to create bio weapons and harm humans.
- Prepping, survival, and AI.
To learn more, visit: https://collapsesurvivor.com/
To learn more, visit: https://fortituderanch.com/
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport