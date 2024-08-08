8/8/24 TRUMP Vs. Globalist Jihad, Obamala/Walz, Starmer/Pedo-Saville #DefendTina

8/8/24: Trump exposed the unconstitutional installment of Harris & Walz today in Mar-a-Lago presser. PM Starmer exposed for not prosecuting Jimmy Saville for 450 counts of child rape. Walz built jIhadist/sharia infrastructure in MN. Will the paid-to-invade operatives be activated soon in the USA?





President Trump Mar-a-Lago Presser:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/live-stream-video-president-trump-delivers-remarks-surprise/





Help Defend Tina Peters! American Hero!

https://tinapeters.us/

Donate! Tina is fighting the CB Hydra

https://www.givesendgo.com/tinapeters





Walz stolen valor confrontation:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/explosive-2009-video-resurfaces-two-veterans-confront-tim/





Stop Sharia in MN: Royce White MN Primary

https://roycewhite.us/





Rep. Andy Ogles, TN, FBI Raid after filing articles of Impeachment V. KH:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/rep-andy-ogles-issues-statement-following-fbi-raid/





UK PM Sir Keir Starmer pedo Saville coverup:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10465933/amp/ANDREW-PIERCE-Keir-Starmers-CPS-did-fail-prosecute-Jimmy-Savile-faux-outrage.html





Tommy Robinson on UK Muslim Jihad:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66b53b650d6f58fc72bdf6d8





Watch TR's Film UNSILENCED here:

https://rumble.com/embed/v2ntg1u/





UK Muslim citizen says Jihadi Migrants war:

https://x.com/PhoneixReloaded/status/1820813303368569178





Laura Loomer w/John Guandolo: start 20" in

https://rumble.com/v59zkwz-ep65-summer-of-jihad-kamalas-vp-pick-exposed-for-isis-ties.html





Laura Logan: 70K Jihadists deployed from Afghanistan mosques in 2024:

https://x.com/laralogan

I'View w/AJ today:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66b5538ae83514128d666b7c





Scott Ritter raided by FBI:

https://nypost.com/2024/08/07/us-news/fbi-raids-ny-home-of-ex-un-weapons-inspector-scott-ritter/





