Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for June 19, 2024

You are not aware of what is about to happen… In the blink of an eye, chaos comes to mankind

Heed this call in which I warn you of the diseases caused by a mosquito. Prepare yourselves from the United States, Mexico, Central America, Panama, South America, where the invasion of various insects carry different diseases to human creatures, causing serious health problems

Darkness will appear without warning, although the Holy Trinity has announced it to you, it will find you unprepared.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the great earthquake looms and the earth shakes on a large scale in several countries.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, Creation is trampled upon by the impiety of the human creature.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the diseases are coming NOW, one and the other at the same time. You know how to act, Heaven has gone ahead of you [3].

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that you may keep the faith, that you may be strong and firm. Pray that you will not bend before the power of evil.

Be vigilant, the water continues to cleanse the earth of the sin that man has let fall upon it.



http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6243-you-are-not-aware-of-what-is-about-to-happen-in-the-blink-of-an-eye-chaos-comes-to-mankind/

