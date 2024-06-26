BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for June 19, 2024
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 10 months ago

You are not aware of what is about to happen… In the blink of an eye, chaos comes to mankind

Heed this call in which I warn you of the diseases caused by a mosquito. Prepare yourselves from the United States, Mexico, Central America, Panama, South America, where the invasion of various insects carry different diseases to human creatures, causing serious health problems

Darkness will appear without warning, although the Holy Trinity has announced it to you, it will find you unprepared.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the great earthquake looms and the earth shakes on a large scale in several countries.
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, Creation is trampled upon by the impiety of the human creature.
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the diseases are coming NOW, one and the other at the same time. You know how to act, Heaven has gone ahead of you [3].
Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that you may keep the faith, that you may be strong and firm. Pray that you will not bend before the power of evil.

Be vigilant, the water continues to cleanse the earth of the sin that man has let fall upon it.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6243-you-are-not-aware-of-what-is-about-to-happen-in-the-blink-of-an-eye-chaos-comes-to-mankind/

Keywords
2024june 19saint michael the archangel messageto luz de maria for
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy