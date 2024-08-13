BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Behind the Curve Documentary DUBUNKED! Here's the truth.
TerryPress
TerryPress
81 views • 9 months ago

0:01 Part 1: Behind the Curve

10:12 Part 2: Laser Gyros

16:09 part 3 Laser Experiments


👉Bob Knodel explains laser gyros https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOONjlkviv0&t=1023s


👉FLATLANDERS full episodes https://rokfin.com/flatlanders


👉NATO’s 515-Mile Microwave Transmission Proves Flat Earth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2r6hFMBaKE&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y&index=71


👉830 Miles LoRa Transmission https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZGjO1szbFg&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y&index=14


👉Greatest Laser Experiment In History 2 FECORE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yREwnIAa6a0&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y&index=128


👉4,656 Miles and Zero Curvature Part 3 (How a Pilot Ended the Globe) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA_luuZb83k&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y&index=122


➖Flat Earth Explained - Why it Matters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OI6pyNRN0EQ&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y

➖Why is Fl@t Earth Important? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjV02VwfTwA&list=PLUQ_En0aJvl_L-F22oUTWnEiOgVgKwoBC&index=65


1️⃣Bypass the YouTube algorithm with these MUST-SEE FE playlist👉 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu

2️⃣Second FE playlist (includes FE music) https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y

3️⃣third FE playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUQ_En0aJvl_L-F22oUTWnEiOgVgKwoBC

4️⃣fourth playlist: THE FIRMAMENT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz3-DRa2cDw&list=PL9JK-HA6DrRGTiCESkQyPbSlIamq_xi12&index=8

5️⃣Experts speak out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcK5uiPKUNk&list=PLEzivhxtxgbucoAHHObOMt6Xx28UAvcdL

6️⃣Industry Whistle Blowers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUFexuQZpJY&list=PLEzivhxtxgbunQ8jvlbsiAZD5HIOSy60A

7️⃣Debunking PR Dave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb0p0KFWGTA&list=PLEzivhxtxgbsVaIyh5H6AUgY7XruYv1Gh&index=2

8️⃣FE Debunkers debunked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHh2X_dWdxA&list=PLEzivhxtxgbs7wzW1MY3WlKM7rx3H6iDZ&index=1

9️⃣south stars playlist. How come stars rotate in the opposite direction in the south? https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyHwsN1Rg4IrFPVauHJV0Vf_kiR2VIWU4

1️⃣0️⃣Biblical flat earth facts. If you believe the bible is correct, you CONNOT BELIEVE THE EARTH IS A sphere: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbsDrlU7b-jxjZ4Mb1OTjSQY


100 BIBLICAL FLAT EARTH QUESTIONS & ANSWERS https://rumble.com/v51uqio-space-lies-they-tell-you-.html

More laser tests: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8-B2ioLUrc&list=WL&index=19

🤳𝕤𝕦𝕓𝕤𝕔𝕣𝕚𝕓𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝕞𝕪 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕥𝕦𝕓𝕖📺 https://www.youtube.com/@TerryPress?sub_confirmation=1

ad me on FB https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088959640239

ad me on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-2979162

ad me on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AWq7776Je1bk/

scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
