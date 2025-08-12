BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ISRAEL HIDES MASSIVE IDF CASUALTIES AND LOSSES IN GAZA ₪ SAY FORMER IDF GENERALS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
58 views • 1 month ago

An excerpt from Here are the names of the journalists Israel killed in Gaza:


Every month, 13 journalists are killed in Gaza


Nearly 270 journalists and media workers have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza in 22 months of war – or about 13 journalists every month – according to a tally by Shireen.ps, a monitoring website named after Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in 2022.


What makes this statistic even more stark is that Gaza is losing voices on the ground at a time when Israel has banned international media from entering the besieged enclave.


The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said the killings of journalists and their detentions since October 7, 2023, have created a news void that will cause potential war crimes to go undocumented.


In June, the RSF, CPJ and news organisations published an open letter stating that many Palestinian journalists who have been relied on by reporters outside Gaza have faced a plethora of threats and many “face constant threats to their lives for doing their jobs: bearing witness”.


The targeting of reporters has continued ever since despite international condemnation of Israel’s actions.


In a statement, Amnesty International said: “Israel isn’t just assassinating journalists but attacking journalism itself by preventing the documentation of genocide.”


https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/8/11/here-are-the-names-of-the-journalists-israel-killed-in-gaza


Please help me counter injustices in Muslim world by supporting my journalism and CJWS here: ▶️ https://www.patreon.com/c/cjwerleman


or via YouTube here: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa1_vNx2yAQzFnQWNajUHtg/join


One-time donations can be made here: ▶️ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman


We can't sustain, improve and grow this program without your help. Thank you!


[NB: YouTube has restricted our show to limited advertisements because it claims our content is too "controversial" (i.e. we expose US, Indian and Israeli human rights violations), which means we are totally dependent on the kindness and generosity of our supporters]


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PafLClsdRqQ

Keywords
israelidfcasualties of wargaza genocidemurdered journalists
