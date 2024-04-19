WILL FRANCE FIGHT IN UKRAINE? NOT WITH THESE TANKS I HOPE!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The French led by a war mongering Macron are stumbling toward a war they will lose. And this tank is a PERFECT example why, No drone protection at all, bad tactics for an outdated method of deployment along with low ammunition stores means....defeat and WW3
We then take out some WW2 French tanks and get pasted in one battle while my exceptional skills win another.