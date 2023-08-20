BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Kash exposes Fani Willis and calls for Congress to subpoena the law clerk
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
93 views • 08/20/2023

EPOCH TV |  Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Kash Patel exposes Fani Willis and calls for Congress to subpoena the law clerk that “accidentally” released the indictment early:

“The thing that stood out to me the most was the unlawful behavior of the district attorney in releasing the indictment before a judge had signed off on it… Anything that happens in a grand jury is prohibited from release. Period…

An indictment is sealed under law until a judge unseals it. That’s the law. So when this district attorney stepped to the podium last night and claimed ‘oh I don’t know how those paperworks get filed, that was a clerk of the court thing’, that is a bogus flat out lie. Her name is on the indictment.”

Full interview: 

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/kash-patel-on-the-shock-and-awe-attempt-of-the-georgia-indictment-of-trump-5469676

Keywords
indictmentpresident donald j trumpcrossroadskash patelepoch tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy