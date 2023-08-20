EPOCH TV | Kash exposes Fani Willis and calls for Congress to subpoena the law clerk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Kash Patel exposes Fani Willis and calls for Congress to subpoena the law clerk that “accidentally” released the indictment early:
“The thing that stood out to me the most was the unlawful behavior of the district attorney in releasing the indictment before a judge had signed off on it… Anything that happens in a grand jury is prohibited from release. Period…
An indictment is sealed under law until a judge unseals it. That’s the law. So when this district attorney stepped to the podium last night and claimed ‘oh I don’t know how those paperworks get filed, that was a clerk of the court thing’, that is a bogus flat out lie. Her name is on the indictment.”
Full interview:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/kash-patel-on-the-shock-and-awe-attempt-of-the-georgia-indictment-of-trump-5469676